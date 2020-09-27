Resident Evil 8 – Announced for current-gen like PS4, plus surprise

At the Tokyo Game Show 2020 there are currently hot news about Resident Evil 8: Village . During a 2-hour presentation we were able to learn a few more details about the game. The producers Peter Fabiano and Tsuyoshi Kanda and the director Morimasa Sato as well as the art director Tomonori Takano disclosed some exclusive information.

All information about the importance of the protagonists Ethan Winters and the village can be found here:

Resident Evil 8 for current-gen

As a little surprise that nobody would have expected at first, the developers have confirmed that RE8 will also be available for the current generation in addition to the next generation of consoles .

Previously it was only said that the next generation of consoles will be given the title. But now it’s official. The game is released for the current generation of PS4 and Xbox families .

In this regard, there are no compromises or compromises that they want to make. According to statements, they will do their best, but don’t want to promise too much at this point.

“We’re doing our best to bring a horror game of the highest quality to the current generation of consoles.”

Information on this will follow in the future. The game will therefore be optimized for the PS5 and Xbox Series X / S, while it will be retrospectively made fit for the current gen. It remains to be seen whether there will be compromises in the end and what they will look like.

Surprise : The 25th anniversary of the Resident Evil series is coming up. On March 22, 2021 , the Anniversary to the popular horror series are celebrated. And how? This is still unknown, but we should mark this date in red on the calendar!

First and foremost, there are two beautiful logos, one with a full mascot. You can marvel at this below. It is not surprisingly a raccoon (based on Raccoon City):

You can find out more information about the game on our topic page . Resident Evil 8 will be available for PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X as well as the current generation PS4 and Xbox One (Xbox One X).