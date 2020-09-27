The Witcher series with Henry Cavill loses new witcher for season 2

The successful new series The Witcher on Netflix with Henry Cavill as the witcher Geralt von Rivia has only just been able to resume filming for the second season after the Corona-related forced break, and has now suffered another setback.

The Danish actor Thue Rasmussen , planned for the new witcher Eskel, leaves the series at short notice. As a reason, he cites scheduling difficulties in an open letter to fans ( via Twitter ). After the production of the series was massively delayed, the actor is already committed to other projects and, according to his own words, is leaving the production with a heavy heart.

However, since the figure of the donkey in the book by Andrzej Sapkowski as well as in the series adaptation plays an important part in the story, Netflix and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich should have already started the search for a replacement actor for the new witcher .

Who is the witcher Eskel?

The witcher Eskel is a good friend of Geralt von Rivia, who has known him since his youth and is one of the witchers on Kaer Morhen. He is described as calm and level-headed, is an excellent swordsman and introduces Geralt to the art of fistfighting. A huge scar adorns his face. In the books as well as in the video games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt , Eskel plays an important part in the story alongside Geralt and Vesemir.

According to the series makers, the new witcher Eskel will be introduced into the plot for the first time from the 2nd season. That and the appearance of Geralt’s foster father Vesemir (played by Kim Bodnia) confirms evidence that the witcher’s fortress Kaer Morhen is a new and important setting in the new episodes . In addition, the new episodes should contain a number of Easter eggs from the video games .

The Netflix series “The Witcher” is currently being filmed in several locations in the UK. In the first season they mainly traveled to Romania, Hungary, Poland and Spain. For the second season, scenes in Slovakia and the Czech Republic will also be visited, as confirmed by numerous set recordings.

It is not yet known when the new episodes of the Witcher saga will be launched on Netflix. According to rumors, a release is planned for summer 2021 . In the meantime, an extensive making-of for the series’ opening season has been published.

In addition, two other productions for the new franchise are being worked on: The prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin about the fallen world of elves and the anime film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf about witcher Vesemir.