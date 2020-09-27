XBox Series X/S: Seagate SSD expansion card at a glance – price, data & details

On November 10, 2020, Microsoft will herald the new generation of consoles with its two consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. The Series X, which costs a good 500 euros, comes standard with 1 TB of hard disk space and the 200 euros cheaper Series S still has a capacity of 512 GB.

However, if you like to play many different and above all large games, you will quickly reach your hard drive limits.

If there is not enough space on the two consoles, the memory can be expanded in several ways, but the most important solution in this regard comes from Microsoft itself, in cooperation with the Irish manufacturer of hard drives and tape drives, Seagate Technology. The two manufacturers have jointly developed a proprietary storage medium that is connected via a slot on the back of the consoles.

All information about Seagate’s storage expansion card

1TB may sound like a lot of storage, but some gaming Messi among us know that it isn’t that much space after all. Alone Call of Duty Moder Warfare and Warzone consume now nearly 200 GB of memory and MMORPGs like ESO need alone is good for their extensions and like the 56 GB. So it is not uncommon and, above all, not impossible to use 1 TB completely.

For those of us who are already struggling with such storage space problems on the current consoles, Microsoft has come up with a solution. This comes in the form of a small, black, and gray memory card, which has striking similarities to memory cards from older console generations. The Seagate Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and Series S should cost just under 240 euros and bring an additional 1 TB of storage.

Seagate Expansion Cards: Dates and Details

Of course, 240 euros is not little money, which is why many users are already wondering why they should buy the Seagate memory expansion. There are primarily two good answers to this. Firstly Seagate’s cards are significantly faster accurately as external USB hard drives and in terms of speed on a level with the Series S / X installed NVME SSD.

On the other hand, this speed, with which a transfer rate of 2.4 GB / s can be achieved, is a basic requirement for games that were specially developed for the Xbox Series X and Series S to run at all. These titles can only be played from the internal SSD or a Seagate expansion card. If you want to connect a third-party provider, you can do so, but then only install backward compatible games from the previous Microsoft consoles on it.

At 240 euros, the Seagate expansion card is not that much more expensive than comparable NVME SSDs with a similar capacity. These usually cost around 200 euros. However, there is currently only one size, namely 1 TB. For many insiders, however, it is already a fact that other sizes will come onto the market. The standard sizes of 2 TB and 4 TB are conceivable.

According to the manufacturer, Seagate memory cards can be easily connected to a slot on the back of the console, where a particularly fast PCI Express 4.0 interface is located. However, the card cannot be fully inserted and a good quarter will peek out at the back. This is why you should perhaps consider taking this into account when placing your new console.

Price: 240 euros

Storage space: 1 TB

Xbox Velocity architecture for faster loading times, quick resumes , and higher quality

for faster loading times, quick , and higher quality Plug and play function

Virtually lag-free performance and speed when playing games from the expansion card

Flash storage: Adapted PCIe Gen4x2 NVMe

Limited warranty : 3 years

Alternatives to Seagate’s memory expansion cards

As already mentioned, you are not required to use Microsoft’s official Seagate expansion card, so you can also connect normal external USB hard drives or SSDs of any size. This is especially useful for those who already have such a device and do not have the desire or the money to spend another 200 euros. However, those who use these devices must pay attention to two things.

First of all, it should be mentioned again that you cannot install and start games on these third-party memory expansions that were developed for the new generation of consoles. So you are limited to titles that were released for the Xbox One, the Xbox 360, or the first Xbox. In addition, these hard drives must support at least the USB 3.1 standard.

In addition, the relevant forums are currently discussing whether the internal Xbox Series X/S SSD hard drive can be exchanged and expanded in this way. So far, however, Microsoft has been holding back and has not yet made an official statement. We will report on whether, and if so how, this exchange is possible as soon as there is new information.