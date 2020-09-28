Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation – Surprise: Another playable character! New story trailer

Nintendo’s latest prank refers to yet another Warriors adventure in the Zelda universe. Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation will reveal the events already touched on in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild .

In this prequel, we’re put in the shoes of Link, Zelda, and the four warriors Hyrules to stave off the devastation that took place over 100 years ago.

Nintendo has now shared a new trailer for the game that has a lot up its sleeve. As part of the TGS 2020 there is now a brand new trailer that you can watch here:

As the title of the trailer suggests, “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity – Champions Unite!”, We see the four warriors Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa and Revali in the trailer, who team up with Link for the great fight.

We get a little insight into where everything is being fought and even what the young Impa , whom we know from BotW, looks like.

Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation – A little surprise

And while we’re on the subject of Impa – Nintendo confirmed in the roughly two-hour presentation that we can also welcome Impa to the roster of playable characters! You heard that right, we are also allowed to play Impa in a young form in “Hyrule Warriors: Time of Devastation”.

In the presentation they also showed their first gameplay and as we already suspected it in BotW, 100 years ago it was not good to eat cherries with Impa. So it’s lucky that she’s on our side!

Whether Zelda, Link, Mipha, Daruk, Urbosa, Revali or Impa, the gameplay already looks varied and differentiated with regard to the individual characters. And all of that paired with a full-fledged Zelda story? Even non-fans of the Warriors games should listen carefully.

“Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation” will be released on November 20, 2020 for the Nintendo Switch . You can already pre-order the new Zelda title at your preferred online shop. You can find out more about the game here in the overview:

Will you try the game or can’t even Zelda make sure that you play a Warriors title? Please write it in the comments below and discuss with us!

