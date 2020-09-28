PS Plus 2020: Which games are coming to PlayStation Plus members this year?

As a PS Plus subscriber, you can look forward to free games every month throughout 2020 . From January to December you will receive selected games for your PS4 console every month . What you need to know, which games there will be and what else you get with PlayStation Plus, we’ll tell you in this post.

PS Plus games in 2020

January

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection Uncharted: Drake’s Fate Uncharted 2: Among Thieves Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

Goat simulator

February

Bioshock: The Collection BioShock BioShock 2 BioShock Infinite

The Sims 4

Firewall Zero (VR)

March

Shadow of the Colossus

Sonic Force s

April

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

DiRT Rally 2.0

May

Farming Simulator 19

City: Skylines

June

Call of Duty: WW2

Star Wars: Battlefront 2

July

NBA 2K20

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Erica

August

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered

September

Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds

Street fighter v

October

The new games will be announced by Sony on September 30th, 2020 .

PS4 game 1

PS4 game 2

November

The new games will be announced by Sony on October 28, 2020 .

PS4 game 1

PS4 game 2

December

The new games will be announced by Sony on November 25, 2020 .

PS4 game 1

PS4 game 2

What is PlayStation Plus? If you really want to experience everything on the PlayStation 4, you are forced to become a member of PS Plus. After all, many services are only available with an ongoing subscription. PlayStation Plus costs just under 60 euros a year. Here is our brief description: “If you are a member of PlayStation Plus, you can look forward to some great advantages, which primarily affect your multiplayer experience. Access to all online games is only possible with a current membership, without which you cannot compete with your friends and opponents on official servers. In addition, you can look forward to cloud storage, which, among other things, backs up your scores at all times and protects them from loss. Furthermore, there are exclusive offers for all members in the PlayStation Store and on top of that the already mentioned free games. But be careful: The free games will soon only be available for PS4, not for PS3 and PS Vita. “