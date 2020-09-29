Amazon Luna: price, platforms, quality – all information about the new cloud gaming service

Amazon is constantly trying to open up new markets, no matter how big the competition there may be. So it is hardly surprising that the US company is now tryingto gain a footholdin the land of cloud gaming services . In this sense, the exchange-oriented online mail order business is declaring war on Google with Stadia and Nvidia with Geforce Now and is launchingits own cloud platformwith Amazon Luna .

Amazon Luna: Everything you need to know about the cloud service

Amazon has just made a name for itself again by presenting spherical echo speakers , a more human-sounding Alexa and even a security drone for the home at an event , and Jeffrey P. Bezos’ company is already letting the next surprise out of the bag. With Amazon Luna, they want to get into the theoretically booming cloud gaming business.

Amazon’s advertising strategy is based on two cornerstones. On the one hand, there should be gaming channels from certain publishers that you can subscribe to so that you can gain access to existing and new titles. In this context, a partnership with Ubisoft was announced, which will have such a channel at the start of Luna. There should be access to games like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Far Cry 6 and Immortals Fenyx Rising .

On the other hand, there will be a connection to the world’s largest streaming platform, Twitch . Video games that you watch on the live streaming video portal can easily be started with a membership at Amazon Luna.

When the Amazon service will be launched has not yet been revealed, but Luna is already being advertised with over 100 games that should already be available at the early access start. These include Resident Evil 7 , Control , Panzer Dragoon , A Plague Tale: Innocence , The Surge 2 and GRID . Initially, Luna will cost $ 5.99 a month, but the price will increase once the range is expanded.

According to Amazon, the cloud platform will appear for PC , Mac , Fire TV and iPhone as well as iPad . Corresponding, disruptive regulations from Apple are to be circumvented with a web app. A version for Android, on the other hand, should appear after the launch. For the time being, Amazon Luna will only appear in the USA, when the service will also roll out internationally is not yet known at this point in time.

The service should enable 4K resolution at 60 frames per second for selected titles . In terms of infrastructure, it comes as no surprise that Amazon’s global cloud computing service AWS (Amazon Web Service) is used, which should enable streaming in high quality with low signal runtimes at the same time. The subscription includes streaming on two devices at the same time.

Start : Unknown. Registration for the beta in the USA is now open

: Unknown. Registration for the beta in the USA is now open Offer : Over 100 titles for early access

: Over 100 titles for early access Special features : gaming channels and Twitch connection

: gaming channels and Twitch connection Price : $ 5.99 at launch, more expensive later

: $ 5.99 at launch, more expensive later Quality : 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Only for selected titles

: 4K resolution at 60 FPS. Only for selected titles Platforms : PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Android

: PC, Mac, Fire TV, iPhone, iPad, Android Infrastructure : Amazon Web Service

Amazon Luna: What you need for the service

As already mentioned, it is unfortunately not yet known when the service will also be available in Germany. But as soon as the time comes, according to Amazon you can play games with a mouse and keyboard or any Bluetooth-enabled controller. If you are interested, Amazon will also offer a specially designed Luna Controller , which you can purchase for a good 50 US dollars .

The US company promises particularly low latencies for this controller and allegedly the device can connect directly to the cloud, which can save between 17 and 30 milliseconds again. In addition, the so-called Cloud Direct technology should make switching between different devices more convenient.