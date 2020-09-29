LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order now at Amazon, Saturn and MediaMarkt

A new LEGO game is in the intergalactic starting blocks. The LEGO Group and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment have teamed up once more to bring the gaming community a game collection that is second to none.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga is the title of the latest prank and you can pre-order it now. There’s a version for the Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and even the PS5!

What is LEGO Star Wars: the Skywalker Saga?

The “LEGO Star Wars” game series is known and loved by fans. With LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga , the 6th and probably final main game awaits us, which deals with the entire Skywalker saga, i.e. episodes 1 to 9.

So what’s special about the Skywalker saga is that it covers the three trilogies in one main game. The game sends you to the most important events, missions and planets that you already know from the main films that were shown on the big screen.

The action adventure relies on the usual LEGO charm, which is always provided with the necessary humor. And the nice thing is that you can even enjoy it in co-op in the living room at home!

The game will be released on March 31, 2021 for PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One. Here you get to our topic page with more information.

* Note: All links to online shops are affiliate links. We receive a small commission for every purchase made through this – without you paying a cent more. Thank you for your support!