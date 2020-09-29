Pre-order PS5: Currently sold out – This is what it looks like at Amazon, MediaMarkt & Otto

The PS5 is completely sold out across Germany

No further contingent in sight for the time being

Last chance on PS5 probably over for now

Where can I pre-order the PS5?

The PS5 could be pre-ordered for the first time on the night of September 16-17 from online retailers such as Amazon , Saturn , MediaMarkt Otto and GameStop . A week later, on Friday, September 25th, a second wave started. But here too the contingent was completely sold out within just a few minutes.

pdate from September 28, 2020: The contingent of the 2nd wave of pre-orders was also completely used up within just a few minutes. You cannot pre-order the PS5 anywhere at this time. The availability will probably not change until the official release day on November 19, 2020. According to current information, it was probably the last chance for a PS5 for the time being .

Update from September 25, 2020: The 2nd wave of PS5 pre-orders is now live. It’s best to be lightning fast! We have summarized all information for you in this post .

Update from September 21, 2020: In the night from September 16 to 17, 202 0, the PS5 could be officially pre-ordered from various retailers. However, the available quota was used up after a short time. Now players are waiting for a second wave , which, according to insiders, could start tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22nd, 2020.

Update September 16, 2020: Sony has today PS5 Showcase the official purchase price and the release date for the PS5 announced . Pre-orders will go online on September 17th, 2020.

Update from September 15, 2020 : Sony has announced a PS5 showcase for next Wednesday, September 16, 2020 . Although it has not yet been officially confirmed that the price and release date of the PS5 will be announced in this context, the signs are very good. After all, Microsoft has already taken the first step and shared the important data for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S with the public .

Preorder guide for PS5 pre-orders

This is your preorder guide: The PS5 will be released in Germany, Austria and Switzerland on September 19, 2020, if you are wondering when you can pre-order the console, you will find out everything you need to know about the start, release, launch and much more . We’ll tell you all the information about pre-ordering to buy the console early. We clarify all open questions about pre-ordering the new Sony PlayStation 5 console .

How high is the price? The regular PS5 costs 499.99 euros . The PS5 without a drive ( digital edition ) but with the same technology costs 399.99 euros , i.e. 100 euros less.

When will the console be delivered? Unfortunately, the release will take place a week later in Germany, so we won’t receive the console until November 19, 2020 . The good thing is, if you order it now, you will get it delivered to your home when it is released.

Are there any PS5 accessories? Yes, you can already pre-order official accessories for the PlayStation 5 in various online shops such as Amazon , MediaMarkt and Saturn . This includes a camera, charging station, headset, remote control and the DualSense controller. We have listed all information about the gadgets in this post .

What PS5 games will there be? We have summarized all games that have been officially announced for the PS5 for you in this list . We’ll also show you where and whether you can pre-order the titles mentioned.

This is followed by the original report from August 10, 2020 .

When does the presale of the PS5 start?

At the moment it is still not clear when the PlayStation 5 will be released and how much money players will ultimately have to pay for it. Although another State of Play edition took place on August 6, 2020 , there was no new information about the next-gen console in this context . Sony focused at the event only on games published by third parties that appear for PS4 and PSVR.

Industry insiders said that the end of August an additional State of Play should take place in the Sony finally the last information should reveal to PS5. But this did not happen. Specifically, there are no details about the start of presale and the price of the console .

But should the PS5 actually appear in November 2020 , Sony would slowly have to come out with this important information so that the pre-sale can then start. But apparently the pre-order phase will only start in September 2020 , which is why players have to be a little patient.

Update from June 18, 2020: The retailers Amazon, Saturn and MediaMarkt have now launched their product pages for the PlayStation 5 and the corresponding accessories. The starting shot for pre-orders could be given soon.

Incidentally, Gamestop has already taken the first pre-orders. However, the shops are now closed due to the corona crisis.

What do I need to know about pre-ordering the PS5?

The PS5 will be released in winter 2020 and the question is already where you can pre-order the PlayStation 5. At PlayCentral.de you can find out what you need to know so that you have a copy in your hands in time for the launch of the next-gen console.

It is important that no one knows on which release date it will appear and how much the price will be. But that doesn’t change the fact that potential buyers can already register for a corresponding preorder notification . With this e-mail message the starting signal is given to buy early! You can register on the official Sony website. This way to the page:

At the moment it is still unclear when the orders will be accepted. But you should sign up for the notification if you are interested. We assume that pre-orders will start from September 2020. You can also you the way for a notification regarding the pre the Xbox Series X login.

Will the PS5 be postponed because of the coronavirus?

Now, however, the question arises whether the PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered later and the release period will be postponed due to the pandemic related to the corona virus.

It should be said that on the one hand, pre-orders could start later, while on the other hand, the announced release period of the PlayStation 5 is not in danger . However, delivery bottlenecks should be expected, according to the forecast. For this reason alone, you should pre-order the console as soon as the pre-orders go live. In any case, some will have to wait for their console, especially since the number of units will be limited in the first year , as is also already known. However, according to recent reports, production is said to have increased massively . Sony wants to produce 10 million PS5 consoles as soon as possible. Madness!

PS5: release period and price of the next-gen But when is the PS5 likely to appear? In the past, the Sony consoles were always released in November of the respective year – shortly before the Christmas business. It can be assumed that the PS5 will appear in late November 2020 . In addition, it is still unknown how much the PS5 will cost. But how high can the price be? Mark Cerny thinks that the recommended retail price should appeal to buyers, so "considering the advanced features of the console". Experts estimate the price at 449 euros to 499 euros . The new features mentioned could include the new DualSense Wireless Controller , which has new features to increase immersion. You can find out everything about the accessories of the new PlayStation 5 such as price, content and technical details here: