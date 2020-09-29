Pre-order Xbox Series S: All information and questions about the pre-order

When will the Xbox Series S be released?

What will the price of the next-gen console be?

When can I pre-order the console ?

The Xbox Series S was officially revealed and confirmed by Microsoft on September 8, 2020 . The console with the “next-gen performance in the smallest console ever” will appear together with the Xbox Series X on November 10, 2020 .

Update from September 28, 2020: While the Xbox Series X remains sold out, the Xbox Series S can still be pre-ordered from online retailers such as Amazon , MediaMarkt , Saturn and Otto .

Note : Xbox Series X / S pre-orders started on September 22nd at 9:00 a.m. At the moment, both consoles are completely sold out at all dealers. We will update this post as soon as something changes.

Important: The pre-orders are not yet online. However, this page is constantly updated. So check back regularly to be informed in good time when it starts!

When can I pre-order the Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will officially be released on November 10, 2020 and can be pre-ordered starting September 22, 2020 at 9:00 a.m.

Xbox Series S release : November 10, 2020

Pre-orders start: November 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Where can the console be pre-ordered: At various online retailers such as Amazon , MediaMarkt , Saturn , Otto , Gamestop and in the Microsoft Store

At some American retailers, such as Best Buy , Target and Gamestop , you can store your email address in order to be notified when the Xbox can be pre-ordered. This applies to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. We have summarized all information about the preorder of the PlayStation 5 in this article .

Sign up for Xbox Series S pre-order notification here:

Release date of the next-gen console

The corona pandemic, which is rampant in 2020, meant that many events suffered postponements and delays or fell completely victim to the virus. But the crisis obviously has no effect on the release date of the next-gen consoles.

Price: how much is the Xbox Series S?

The Xbox Series S is the technically stripped-down version of the Xbox Series X and costs 299.90 euros .

What are the hardware specifications?

The Xbox Series S has the following hardware specifications:

Processor: AMD Zen 2 (7 nm), 8 cores, 3.6 GHz

Graphics processor : AMD Radeon RDNA 2, 20 CUs, 1,565 GHz

GPU performance : 4 teraflops

Performance goal : 1440 p with up to 120 FPS

RAM : 10GB GDDR6 RAM

SSD : 512GB PCI-Express 4.0 NVMe, 4.8GB / s / 2.4 GB / s

Optical drive : not present

Output : HDMI 2.1

Price: 299.90 euros

