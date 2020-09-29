Pre-order Xbox Series X: Currently sold out – what’s the current status?

Xbox Series X currently completely sold out

No further contingent in sight for the time being

Last chance on PS5 probably over for now

The Xbox Series X was officially unveiled by Microsoft as part of the Game Awards last year . Since then, the Redmond-based company has shared numerous other information and details about the next-gen console with the public. So far, for example, we know what the console and controller will look like, what the Xbox Series X will be backward compatibility , and what hardware specifications we can expect.

Update from September 28, 2020: While the Xbox Series X remains sold out, the Xbox Series S can still be pre-ordered from online retailers such as Amazon , MediaMarkt , Saturn and Otto .

Update from September 23, 2020: Microsoft has now responded to the Xbox Series X sale and announced that “more consoles will be available from November 10, 2020”. This probably means that there will be no further increases in the quota before November 10th.

Update : Xbox Series X / S pre-orders started on September 22nd at 9 a.m. At the moment, the Xbox Series X is completely sold out at all retailers . We will update this post as soon as something changes.

We now also know that the Xbox Series X will be released together with the Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020 .

The original message follows:

When can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

On September 9, 2020, Microsoft officially announced that the Xbox Series X will be released on November 10, 2020 and pre-orders will be available from September 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

Xbox Series X Release : November 10, 2020

: November 10, 2020 Pre-orders start: September 22, 2020 at 9 a.m.

September 22, 2020 at 9 a.m. Where can the console be pre-ordered: At various online retailers such as Amazon , MediaMarkt , Saturn , Otto , Gamestop and in the Microsoft Store

It was expected that pre-orders for the Xbox Series X would have been possible from E3 2020 in June. But due to the corona pandemic, the game fair in Los Angeles was canceled. Instead of an E3 conference, Microsoft therefore organized its own digital Xbox event on July 23, 2020 and in this context mainly presented first-party titles that will be released for the Xbox Series X.

Then it was said that Microsoft and Sony will announce the price and the release date for their console in September . This is exactly what has now arrived and we know the price of the two next-gen consoles and the date for pre-orders.

Release date of the next-gen console

Although the corona pandemic is also responsible for numerous postponements and delays in the gaming industry , both Microsoft and Sony recently announced that the crisis would not affect the release date of the consoles. Since Microsoft has now officially announced the release date, the COVID-19 pandemic does not seem to have hindered the start of the consoles too much.

