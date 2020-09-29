PS5 full: That’s how much storage space the entire PS Plus Collection needs

Right at the launch there will be a selection on the PS5 , the best PS4 blockbusters as a free gift. At least if you are a subscriber to the paid service PlayStation Plus . Members can experience a total of 18 titles with the advantages of the PS5 SSD at no additional cost. However, if you want to load all of them directly, you can hit the whole SSD right away.

That’s how big all the games in the PS Plus Collection are

A Reddit user determined the installation sizes of all titles in the PS Plus Collection and added them up. The result: Almost 800 GB come together and immediately fill the 1 TB SSD of the PS5.

The installation sizes of the PS Plus Collection in detail:

God of War – 45GB

Monster Hunter: World – 49GB

Final Fantasy XV – 100GB

Fallout 4 – 26.2GB

Mortal Kombat X – 33.5GB

Uncharted 4 – 63GB

Ratchet and Clank – 26.4GB

Days Gone – 38GB

Until Dawn – 46GB

Detroit: Become Human – 41.4GB

Battlefield 1 – 110GB

Infamous Second Son – 24GB

Batman: Arkham Knight – 58GB

The Last Guardian – 15GB

The Last of Us Remastered – 47GB

Persona 5 – 19.51GB

Resident Evil 7 – 20.7GB

Bloodborne – 32.75GB

Total – 794.96GB

PlayStation 5 storage would (theoretically) be full, but it can be expanded

PS5 hard drive would be full: With a 1 TB hard drive, you won’t have the entire terabyte available. The system software already takes up space and the game Astro’s Playroom, among other things, will be preinstalled on the PS5. A total of around 825 GB remains and the PS Plus version just fits on the hard drive.

Memory can be expanded: Of course, it’s up to you how many games you download at once. Nevertheless, there will come a time when you will probably want to expand your storage. Especially if you look at the memory sizes of the first PS5 titles . This is possible with an external NVMe SSD .