PS5: Instagram pictures show the inside of the DualSense controller

On November 19th, not only will the PlayStation 5 from Sony appear in this country, but also the newly developed DualSense controller, which is intended to significantly increase immersion when playing with numerous features. Players can look forward to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, among other things. We have clearly listed all information about the DualSense in this article .

The DualSense will be released together with the console and can also be purchased separately from November 19 at a price of 69.99 euros.