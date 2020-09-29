Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, Netflix Portugal is probably leaking new RE film

The Portuguese Netflix account has revealed a new project for the “Resident Evil” franchise. “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” is a new CG film that puts the heroes from Resident Evil 2 at the center of the narrative, Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy. It is probably a sequel for the second part.

However, we cannot hope for a lively flood of information. The mini-trailer isn’t particularly meaningful.

It just shows a few characters who will be in the CG movie and that’s about it. Claire explores a secluded hut and encounters zombies, Leon encounters another character in a smart suit. Everything is kept quite gloomy and has been provided with a befitting horror mood.

There is a long period of time for the start on the way. “Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness” is set to launch on Netflix sometime in 2021 .

The trailer that we found here has been taken offline again. However, our colleagues from Gematsu were able to download the trailer in good time. So you can currently watch the mini-trailer here.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness – Trailer probably a leak

It is remarkable that only the Portuguese Netflix account made this announcement. The trailer is completely missing on other accounts on the streaming platform. It may be a bug that Netflix Portugal started here and the info shouldn’t actually be shared yet.

Either way, the announcement is now in the vastness of the Internet.

On the other hand, Netflix and Constantine are currently producing a live aciton series for “Resident Evil”. A little more details are already known here, which you can read here: