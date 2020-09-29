The Last of Us 2 director suggests a multiplayer announcement

The Last of Us 2 appeared – unlike its predecessor – as a pure solo adventure . Nevertheless, a separate multiplayer like the former Factions modeis said to bein development. Now the “The Last of Us 2” director Neil Druckmann indicates some news.

It will be worth it: The Last of Us 2 multiplayer confirmed in tweet?

Neil Druckmann posted the following message to “TLoU 2” fans on Twitter:

Thank you to all the wonderful fans for an incredible #TheLastofUsDay ! Your positivity and love is incredibly inspiring. Oh… and about that other thing… be patient. It’ll be worth it. ❤️ — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) September 27, 2020

He could very likely have addressed the “The Last of Us 2” multiplayer, which Naughty Dog had long hinted at, but never officially introduced. The fans should be patient, but it would be worth it.

TLoU2 multiplayer has been in discussion for a long time: Naughty Dog already hinted at multiplayer in a statement . Since the release of “The Last of Us 2”, however, the new Factions mode has remained silent. It is also unclear whether it should appear as a free update for the main game or as a stand-alone game.

A number of job requests from Naughty Dog suggest that the multiplayer will appear to offer character customization and in-game stores.

PS5 version also possible

However, other rumors speak of a different type of announcement. Many fans are hoping for a PS5 version of “TLoU 2”. The upgrade should then be optimized for the PS5 and use the hardware of the new console.