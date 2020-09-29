The Witcher: Season 2 – New actor for Witcher Eskel is certain!

The hit series The Witcher on Netflix with Henry Cavill as the witcher Geralt von Rivia is currently in the second season of filming . The corona pandemic inevitably meant that production had to be postponed.

On top of that, an actor jumped out who was actually intended for witcher donkeys.

Danish actor Thue Rasmussen left after writing a letter to the community. Here Rasmussen described that he would not be able to attend the production of the 2nd season due to scheduling reasons.

Who plays Witcher Eskel in The Witcher: Season 2 (series)?

Accordingly, an actor was missing for the witcher Eskel, who is to appear in the second season. But the character of Andrzej Sapkowski is now being re-cast – by Basil Eidenbenz, who you can see in the following picture.

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich immediately started looking for a real actor when it became clear that Rasmussen was jumping. It didn’t seem long before they found someone.

We know the Swiss Basil Eidenbenz, for example, from the films “Darling, let’s divorce”, “X Company” or “Oh, Ramona!”.

You can find out more about the background of the witcher Eskel here:

In addition to the 2nd season of The Witcher (series), there are parallel projects, all of which deal with the Witcher franchise. There is the background story, The Witcher: Blood Origin . It shows the origin of the sorcerer world as we know it today. It is probably the universally titled spherical conjunction in which dimensions collide and merge.

In addition, an anime film is being worked on, which shows the events around the fallen elven world The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf .

The Witcher: Season 2 is expected to be released in summer 2021 .