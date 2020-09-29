Xbox Series X vs. Xbox One X: Which console has more memory?

The Xbox Series X has already received some publications from Microsoft for test purposes, which is why we are currently receiving a lot of new information and, above all, interesting figures about the upcoming next-gen console. In addition to the performance and backward compatibility, gamers should be primarily interested in the hard drive size. After all, there is hardly anything more annoying than not being able to install a new game because the hard drive is full.

How big is the Xbox Series X?

A 1 TB SSD is built into the Xbox Series X. According to IGN, the bottom line is that we only have 802 gigabytes of internal SSD left to install games on. After all, there is not 1 TB available for gamers, but just around 931 gigabytes. We have explained why this is so in this article .

Of the 931 GB, another 129 GB of memory for the operating system and system files are lost, which is why we ultimately arrive at a net figure of 802 GB that is freely available.

How much GB does the Xbox One X have?

The fact that only about 800 GB of 1 TB are ultimately available for games may sound like a lot at first, but it is not surprising in view of other consoles. In fact, this value is actually an improvement compared to the Xbox One X.

The Xbox One X also comes with 1 TB of storage . According to the system, 780 GB of this is free initially . In a direct comparison of the two consoles, the Xbox Series X has around 20 GB more available.

Although that is not the world and most players will sooner or later invest in an extension card , Microsoft has reduced the storage requirements for the operating system and system files on the Xbox Series X even further.