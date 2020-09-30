The Lion King 2 is directed by Barry Jenkins

A royal roar echoes in the savannah because Disney makes it official: The company is working on a sequel to the live-action adaptation of “The Lion King”. Disney has won Oscar-winning director Barry Jenkins to direct the follow-up film.

According to the online magazine Deadline, Jeff Nathanson will rewrite the script, the first draft of which has already been completed. As for the story, it’s meant to explore Mufasa’s origins while expanding the scope of the first film.

Barry Jenkins makes the Lion King sequel

Barry Jenkins hasn’t been a blank slate since the 2017 Oscars. His film “Moonlight” unsurprisingly won the award for best film . Now the Miami-born American seems to be looking forward to his latest challenge:

“When I was helping my sister raise two little boys in the 1990s, I grew up with these characters. The opportunity to work with Disney to expand this great story of friendship, love and legacy while advancing my work on chronicleing the lives and souls of people in the African diaspora is a dream come true. “

The Lion King, a live-action remake of the classic animated film from 1994, had gross sales of $ 1.66 billion worldwide on an estimated budget of $ 260 million and received widespread critical acclaim. The film had an all-star cast of voice actors, including Donald Glover, Alfre Woodard, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, James Earl Jones, Chiwetel Ejiofor, John Oliver, Keegan-Michael Key, Eric Andre, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Amy Sedaris and Chance the Rapper.

Disney has not yet announced an official release date for the sequel to the 2019 hit.