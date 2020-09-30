Xbox Game Pass in October 2020, all new games!

The Xbox Game Pass is pelted with new fun grenades every month. In October 2020 there are once again various hits waiting to make it into the popular gaming pass. Here you can find out which new games you can look forward to in October 2020. You can download and play them with an active subscription from the specified date!

Xbox Game Pass: New Games in October 2020

It starts on October 1, 2020 , then the first Bethesda title will follow after the major takeover of the publisher by Microsoft. The beginning in the new Xbox home is DOOM Eternal , the evolved shooter king (test) . With us you can find out everything about the upcoming add-on: The Ancient Gods Part 1 .

At the same time, the PC game “Drake Hollow” is waiting for the October start before the next replenishment appears on October 8, 2020 . We have made a small list of all the games for you:

New games on October 1, 2020 in Xbox Game Pass:

Doom Eternal (Console and Android)

Drake Hollow (PC)

New games on October 8, 2020 in Xbox Game Pass:

Brütal Legend (console)

Forza Motorsport 7 (All Platf

Ikenfell (console and PC)

In addition to the car racing fun Forza Motorsport 7 , “Brütal Legend” or “Ikenfell” on October 8, 2020, things won’t be quite as chaotic on the PC when Saints Row IV Re-Elected leaves the Xbox Game Pass. The crazy GTA clone can no longer be played alongside Metro 2033 Redux or State of Mind from October 15, 2020 . So you should hurry up if you still want to try them out. You can see all leavers here in the overview.

Games exiting Xbox Game Pass on October 15, 2020:

Felix the Reaper (console and PC)

Metro 2033 Redux (console and PC)

Minit (console and PC)

Saints Row IV Re-Elected (PC)

State of Mind (PC)

Remember that with an active Game Pass subscription you can now get these leaver games cheaper with a 20% discount on purchase . Will you strike?

In October, things will be quite varied overall before the integration of EA Play into the Xbox Game Pass continues in November 2020 .

