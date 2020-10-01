Animal Crossing New Horizons: All 14 New Pumpkin Recipes In The Halloween Update

Already in a scary mood? If not, maybe treat yourself to a round of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and decorate your island with festive decorative objects that found their way into the Nintendo Switch game with the new Halloween update 1.5.0 .

You can find out which new handicraft instructions are available and which items you need to make the new items here.

Animal Crossing is celebrating Halloween: All new craft instructions

One thing is essential for the following 14 recipes : Pumpkins in their most natural, orange-colored form. You can read exactly how you grow and breed pumpkins in this post:

Of course, you also need the right handicraft instructions, which you can only get from your island neighbors doing handicrafts in the house . If you have n’t managed to collect all of the recipes by the big Halloween festival on October 31st , you can get the rest of the instructions on that day in exchange for sweets from the other residents. Otherwise you have to wait for the next year.

If you have everything ready, you can start the lively crafting at the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” workbench.

Pumpkin garland 1 orange squash 1 iron ore 1 clay



Pumpkin carriage 30 orange squash 20 hardwood 20 wood 20 softwood 10 iron ore



Jack o Lantern 4 orange squash



Jack-o-lantern set 4 orange squash 4 weeds



Pumpkin stick 1 jack-o-lantern 3 star splinters



Pumpkin floor lamp 3 orange squash 5 hardwood 1 clay



Pumpkin chair 3 orange squash 3 softwood



Pumpkin candy set 1 orange squash 3 candy



Pumpkin style 14 orange squash 5 softwood



Pumpkin table setting 1 orange squash 1 iron ore 1 clay



Pumpkin gate 10 orange squash 4 hardwood 3 clay



Pumpkin tower 7 orange squash



Pumpkin scarecrow 3 orange squash 3 wood



Pumpkin fence 3 orange squash 3 iron ore



Scarecrow can be customized! Hope all the pumpkin recipes can be too #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/NPmMUImWRd — 💀 skeleton tape (@skeletontape) September 30, 2020

How do I change the color of the manufactured objects? To give the items a new coat of paint, you need pumpkins in different colors . These are used instead of the usual customization kits. Colorful pumpkins are created by chance during breeding.