Animal Crossing New Horizons: All 14 New Pumpkin Recipes In The Halloween Update

Already in a scary mood? If not, maybe treat yourself to a round of Animal Crossing: New Horizons and decorate your island with festive decorative objects that found their way into the Nintendo Switch game with the new Halloween update 1.5.0 .
You can find out which new handicraft instructions are available and which items you need to make the new items here.
Animal Crossing is celebrating Halloween: All new craft instructions
One thing is essential for the following 14 recipes : Pumpkins in their most natural, orange-colored form. You can read exactly how you grow and breed pumpkins in this post:
Of course, you also need the right handicraft instructions, which you can only get from your island neighbors doing handicrafts in the house . If you have n’t managed to collect all of the recipes by the big Halloween festival on October 31st , you can get the rest of the instructions on that day in exchange for sweets from the other residents. Otherwise you have to wait for the next year.
If you have everything ready, you can start the lively crafting at the “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” workbench.
- Pumpkin garland
- 1 orange squash
- 1 iron ore
- 1 clay
- Pumpkin carriage
- 30 orange squash
- 20 hardwood
- 20 wood
- 20 softwood
- 10 iron ore
- Jack o Lantern
- 4 orange squash
- Jack-o-lantern set
- 4 orange squash
- 4 weeds
- Pumpkin stick
- 1 jack-o-lantern
- 3 star splinters
- Pumpkin floor lamp
- 3 orange squash
- 5 hardwood
- 1 clay
- Pumpkin chair
- 3 orange squash
- 3 softwood
- Pumpkin candy set
- 1 orange squash
- 3 candy
- Pumpkin style
- 14 orange squash
- 5 softwood
- Pumpkin table setting
- 1 orange squash
- 1 iron ore
- 1 clay
- Pumpkin gate
- 10 orange squash
- 4 hardwood
- 3 clay
- Pumpkin tower
- 7 orange squash
- Pumpkin scarecrow
- 3 orange squash
- 3 wood
- Pumpkin fence
- 3 orange squash
- 3 iron ore
Scarecrow can be customized! Hope all the pumpkin recipes can be too #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/NPmMUImWRd
— 💀 skeleton tape (@skeletontape) September 30, 2020
How do I change the color of the manufactured objects? To give the items a new coat of paint, you need pumpkins in different colors . These are used instead of the usual customization kits. Colorful pumpkins are created by chance during breeding.