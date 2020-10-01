Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gripping story trailer reveals more about Eivor and the plot

Fans don’t have to wait a long time before they can immerse themselves in the stories of the Vikings together with protagonist Eivor. So that you can already take a look at the story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Ubisoft has now released a new story trailer for the action adventure.
What is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla about?
In Valhalla, Eivor is torn between obligations to his brother Sigurd and a personal search for fame and fulfillment. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must build a new future in the kingdoms of England.
On this journey, Eivor will encounter the unseen and powerful personalities including Saxon kings and the belligerent sons of Ragnar Lothbrok , as well as a mysterious, growing threat that could determine the fate of England.