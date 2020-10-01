Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gripping story trailer reveals more about Eivor and the plot

Fans don’t have to wait a long time before they can immerse themselves in the stories of the Vikings together with protagonist Eivor. So that you can already take a look at the story of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla , Ubisoft has now released a new story trailer for the action adventure.

What is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla about?

In Valhalla, Eivor is torn between obligations to his brother Sigurd and a personal search for fame and fulfillment. Driven from Norway by endless wars and dwindling resources, Eivor’s clan must build a new future in the kingdoms of England.

On this journey, Eivor will encounter the unseen and powerful personalities including Saxon kings and the belligerent sons of Ragnar Lothbrok , as well as a mysterious, growing threat that could determine the fate of England.

Ubisoft Announces Valhalla Podcast Series If you want to know more about the historical background of “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla”, you can look forward to echoes from Valahalla . This is a podcast documentary series. In Echoes from Valhalla , the Vikings tell their very own story to give a new voice to the warriors who have traveled and shaped the world. You can find out more about the Echos from Valhalla podcast series here . We can also recommend this article to you, which explains the events in human history that inspired this title. If you would like to get an overview of Nordic mythology in advance, you can read through this article . Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be released on November 10, 2020 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and Google Stadia.