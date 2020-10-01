Cyberpunk 2077 brings a cool commercial with Keanu Reeves and Billie Eilish track

Cyberpunk 2077 really cannot be deprived of its casual image at any point, more than that: with the new commercial for the upcoming role-playing game, CD Projekt is going one better and, after its breathtaking announcement at E3 2019, is bringing Johnny Silverhand actor Keanu Reeves back in person for the first timeSpotlight. Musically, of course, with Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy”.

Keanu Reeves in the new Cyberpunk 2077 commercial

John Wick, Johnny Silverhand, or just Keanu Reeves? We can hardly tell the cool actor apart from his alter egos. After all, the actor cuts a pretty good figure in each of his roles. The 56-year-old can also be seen in the new spot for “Cyberpunk 2077”:

Reeves teaches us in the spot that a criminal is only one if he is caught. With the myriad of possibilities for body modification, weapons and cyber hacking that are the order of the day in the futuristic Night City, it shouldn’t be a problem for V to go undetected.

The action-packed open-world role-playing game will be released on November 19, 2020 for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. The version for Google Stadia and the possibility to enjoy the game on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 will follow later.