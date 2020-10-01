How smooth the transition from the PS4 to the PS5 will go remains to be seen. There are still unanswered questions, particularly with regard to downward compatibility .

Today we know that up to 99 percent of all PlayStation 4 games should be playable on the PlayStation 5, even if not right from the start. However, you cannot slide PS1, PS2 or PS3 discs into the PS5 and play them back.

But what about the memory statuses that we have worked hard and long over the last 7 years? Can these then simply be copied to the PS5?

Can I copy saved games from the PS4 to the PS5? It’s complicated

There is no clear yes or no in this regard , because the initial clues will depend on the individual games. There are already the first studios that have confirmed that it will not be possible to load save games from the PS4 to the PS5, and there are studios that have given a positive sign.

This includes the RGG Studio , which explains in a statement how Yakuza: Like a Drago n will be playable on the PS5. From March 2, 2021 , you can simply slide the PS4 disk into the PS5 and off you go, the Yakuza fun on the next-gen console. However, according to the developers, the storage data can not be transferred .

On the opposite side there is already a studio that has confirmed a possible transfer of the data. James Stevenson of Insomniac Games gave the needed answer in a response on Twitter.

In Spider-Man: Miles Morales you can play a game on the PS4 and then copy it to the PS5 when you want. It is also conceivable that the PS5 saved games will then be sent back to the PS4, as they are probably simply compatible.

Important : This is not possible with Marvel’s Spider-Man from Insomniac! However, you know that the original offshoot of the special edition “Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition” is included in the package. So you can play both parts on the PS5.

It remains unclear how it behaves with all other games. A rough trend is not evident. If we are unlucky we will have to question it every game. But maybe even a uniform solution from Sony will follow?