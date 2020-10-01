Star Wars – Ahsoka, Bo-Katan and more figures from Funko Pop new, pre-order now!

After the fans had to wait around 6 years for the events in Star Wars: The Clone Wars to be brought to a seamless end in Season 7 , the characters from the popular animation series will soon be available in a new form for the living room.

Disney and Funko have a new range of Funko Pop! presented, which sends some of the characters from the series to you in the living room.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars receives new Pop! Figures from Funko The new Pop! Series, which we have included for you below, immediately contains five characters from the “Star Wars” universe.

Above all there is the Jedi fighter Ahsoka Tano with the blue lightsaber from her master Anakin Skywalker. Note that Ahsoka Funko figures already exist, but they look different. Only here does she carry the blue lightsaber. Then there is the Mandalorian Bo-Katan Kryze and the well-known Sith Lord Darth Maul

You could more or less recreate the epic finale, the fight between Ahsoka and Maul with the characters , by aligning and displaying them accordingly. The characters are based on the 7th season of the series.