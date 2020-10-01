Star Wars KotOR fans want remake and start petition

The best Star Wars game of all time is known to be Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic . How could it be otherwise when Lucas film and the RPG legends of Bio Ware team up?

The result is still playable today, I unpacked it half a year ago towards the beginning of 2020 and it has lost little of its charm over the course of the 17 years (release in 2003). Only the graphics are a little old, but you can also remedy this with the appropriate mods.

KotOR is a truly exceptional title that tells the story of the Sith Lords Darth Malak and Darth Revan , who are at war against the Old Republic with their armed forces from the Sith Empire. Thematically, the title takes place within a completely different “Star Wars” era, over 4000 years before the events of the Skywalker saga .

The characters of the Old Republic today hold a legendary status in the SW community. The MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic never really got there, after all, it’s something like a WoW counterpart with a completely different premise.

KotOR offers a believable “Star Wars” story (from the Expanded Universe , now Legends ) with a plot twist that has gone down in history as one of the strongest twists in a video game. The title also lives from differentiated, strong characters and exciting insights into the deeper lore of Star Wars. There had never been anything like it before in 2003. So we’re talking about a time when there never was such a thing as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Star Wars: Republic Commando .

17 years later and a million MMO add-ons later for the spiritual successor to KotOR 2, fans are still mourning the veteran. Thanks to the MMO, we were never allowed to play a KotOR 3, much to the chagrin of many fans, EA decided to take a different approach with the brand.

Petition calls for remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

But how nice a remake would be, right? So it’s high time to bring the game back into modern times, what do you think?

This is what a few super fans thought, too, who unceremoniously started a petition for a remake. They call on EA and Lucas film to create a remake of the game to mark their 20th birthday in 2023 .

The reason for this was probably rumors that surfaced earlier this year. Here was the talk of just such a remake. Whether there is anything to the matter is completely unclear and can currently only be speculated. But this discourse planted a thought in the minds of the fans that is now sprouting within this petition, among other things.

So far there has been no official announcement from EA. But to build on the success of over 3.2 million units sold would certainly be in the company’s interest. The potential buyers are just waiting for such a treat.

So if you want to travel back to the time around 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire in the Old Republic, in which the Old Republic is fighting the Sith Empire, you can sign the petition directly and join us together hope for a positive outcome! She currently has around 4,000 signatures.

Click here for the petition on Change.org!

The good thing is that none of this doesn’t seem that far-fetched. After all, Disney announced some time ago that this part of Legends might one day move into the official canon . That means that the Old Republic could return, in whatever form and within whatever medium.