Animal Crossing New Horizons in October: All new fish, insects, and marine animals

New month, new animals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! After numerous specimens left the game for the time being in September, new fish, insects, and marine animals will find their way into the fauna of your island in addition to the new Halloween objects in October. We give you the list of all the new animals!

New fish, insects, and marine animals in Animal Crossing

Depending on whether you play “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in the northern hemisphere or the southern hemisphere, the creatures currently romping around on your island differ accordingly.

So that you know what applies to your hemisphere this month, we have divided it up accordingly in our overview:

Northern hemisphere

fish

Perch : 300 sternis Where: river When: all-day



Dab : 300 sternis Where: sea When: all-day



insects

Ladybug : 200 sternis Where: sits in flowers When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



sea ​​animals

Sea Pineapple: 1,500 sternis When: all-day

Langouste (Spiny Lobster): 5,000 spread When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Watering can sponge (Venus’ Flower Basket) : 5,000 sternis When: all-day

Wakame seaweed (Seaweed) : 600 sternis When: all-day



Southern hemisphere

fish

Anemonefish 650 spread Where: sea When: all-day



Butterflyfish : 1,000 sternis Where: sea When: all-day



Crayfish : 200 sternis Where: pond When: all-day



Guppy : 1,300 sternis. Where: river When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Kili fish: 300 sternis Where: pond When: all-day



Neonsalmer 500 spread Where: river When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Pallet Doctorfish : 1,000 sternis Where: sea Wanna: all-day



Lionfish : 500 sternis Where: sea When: all-day



Snapping turtle : 5,000 sternis Where: river When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Seahorses : 1,100 sternis Where: sea When: all-day



insects

Agrias butterfly : 3,000 spread Where: flies around When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Atlas moth: 3,000 sternis Where: sits on trees and palms When: 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.



Flea : 70 sternis Where: on islanders When: all-day



Royal dragonfly: 230 sternis Where: flies around When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Hummingbird butterfly : 300 sternis Where: flies around When: 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Faced Grasshopper : 200 Sternis Where: sits on the floor When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Jewel beetles : 2,400 sternis Where: on a stump When: all-day

Rainbow butterfly: 2,500 sternis Where: flies around When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Giant bug : 2,000 sternis Where: in the water of rivers When: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.



Troides brookiana : 2,500 spread Where: flies around When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



sea ​​animals

Lobster: 4,500 sternis When: all-day



The following list shows which animals initially disappeared from “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in September: