Animal Crossing New Horizons in October: All new fish, insects, and marine animals

New month, new animals in Animal Crossing: New Horizons! After numerous specimens left the game for the time being in September, new fish, insects, and marine animals will find their way into the fauna of your island in addition to the new Halloween objects in October. We give you the list of all the new animals!
New fish, insects, and marine animals in Animal Crossing
Depending on whether you play “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in the northern hemisphere or the southern hemisphere, the creatures currently romping around on your island differ accordingly.
So that you know what applies to your hemisphere this month, we have divided it up accordingly in our overview:
Northern hemisphere
fish
- Perch: 300 sternis
- Where: river
- When: all-day
- Dab: 300 sternis
- Where: sea
- When: all-day
insects
- Ladybug: 200 sternis
- Where: sits in flowers
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
sea animals
- Sea Pineapple: 1,500 sternis
- When: all-day
- Langouste (Spiny Lobster): 5,000 spread
- When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Watering can sponge (Venus’ Flower Basket) : 5,000 sternis
- When: all-day
- Wakame seaweed (Seaweed): 600 sternis
- When: all-day
Southern hemisphere
fish
- Anemonefish 650 spread
- Where: sea
- When: all-day
- Butterflyfish : 1,000 sternis
- Where: sea
- When: all-day
- Crayfish: 200 sternis
- Where: pond
- When: all-day
- Guppy: 1,300 sternis.
- Where: river
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Kili fish: 300 sternis
- Where: pond
- When: all-day
- Neonsalmer 500 spread
- Where: river
- When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Pallet Doctorfish : 1,000 sternis
- Where: sea
- Wanna: all-day
- Lionfish: 500 sternis
- Where: sea
- When: all-day
- Snapping turtle: 5,000 sternis
- Where: river
- When: 9 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Seahorses: 1,100 sternis
- Where: sea
- When: all-day
insects
- Agrias butterfly: 3,000 spread
- Where: flies around
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Atlas moth: 3,000 sternis
- Where: sits on trees and palms
- When: 7 p.m. to 4 a.m.
- Flea: 70 sternis
- Where: on islanders
- When: all-day
- Royal dragonfly: 230 sternis
- Where: flies around
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Hummingbird butterfly: 300 sternis
- Where: flies around
- When: 4 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Faced Grasshopper: 200 Sternis
- Where: sits on the floor
- When: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Jewel beetles: 2,400 sternis
- Where: on a stump
- When: all-day
- Rainbow butterfly: 2,500 sternis
- Where: flies around
- When: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Giant bug: 2,000 sternis
- Where: in the water of rivers
- When: 7 p.m. – 8 a.m.
- Troides brookiana: 2,500 spread
- Where: flies around
- When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
sea animals
- Lobster: 4,500 sternis
- When: all-day
The following list shows which animals initially disappeared from “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” in September:
