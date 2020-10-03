CoD: Black Ops Cold War zombie mode shows new features in the gameplay trailer

One of the best news about the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War announcement was arguably the return of the popular Zombies mode. Now for the first time, we get a more detailed gameplay insight into the undead action and the upcoming new features.

Gameplay for the zombie mode of CoD Black Ops: Cold War

In the gameplay, the map The Machine can be seen for the first time, which CoD players should be familiar with because it is a souped-up and bunker-provided graffiti version of the original zombie map Night of the Undead. In addition, the perks and weapons with which you can blow the head off the undead become visible.

For this purpose, some old friends are apparently returning, such as the Ray Gun or the Pack-a-Punch machine, but also numerous innovations that are supposed to give the co-op mode new spice. We have listed some of the new functions for you below:

No more limits when it comes to perk selection

Crossplay possibility across every platform and console generation

Unlock new Battle Pass levels in zombie mode

Different rarity of weapons

Weapon progress carries over to all CoD: Black Ops Cold War modes

Players can start with any weapon they want

End the round without dying by escaping by helicopter (exfiltration feature)

Bonus skills such as resuscitation by killing zombies

What about the story? Co-op fashion will once again serve us angry undead that springs from the 80s. To survey the whole thing better, you will have access to scenes that allows and is linked according to the original and new story.

The zombie mode will be released as part of “Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War” on November 13, 2020, for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. Like the main game, the mode will be provided with free, regular updates.