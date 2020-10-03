Demon’s Souls – High FPS or 4K mode? We have to choose

The remake of Demon’s Souls, which will be released for the PS5 in November 2020, can really be seen in comparison to the original version. The visuals have been completely revised.

But there is a catch. At the same time superfluid and the best possible graphics? Of course, as is so often the case, that won’t happen. We have to decide: do we play the game with high FPS or in a 4K model?

4K or high-performance in Demon’s Souls (remake)

What do the modes mean and what is achieved? Sony confirms that there will be two modes. But we can reassure you. The respective modes certainly differ in that the 4K mode plays the game in a solid 60 FPS, while the high-performance mode trumps in the best possible case with up to 120 FPS in Full HD.

After all, 4K at 60 FPS is Sony’s regular goal. The high-performance model could then ultimately mean that there is an even better resolution for everyone who does not have a 4K TV.

We’ll have to check what the exact FPS numbers will look like when the title is launched. So it remains to be seen what performance the individual modes offer.

Demon’s Souls will be released exclusively for the PS5 on November 12, 2020