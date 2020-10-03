Disney + has found new superhero Ms. Marvel for MCU series

Marvel recently announced several new TV series to complement the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for its own streaming provider Disney +. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the new heroines She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight will also star in the movies in the future.

Now, after Tatiana Maslanys as She-Hulk, the studio has also found a cast for the new superhero, Ms. Marvel. The newcomer Iman Vellani will portray Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, known from the comics. She will portray a young American woman of Pakistani descent who will be the first Muslim superhero to follow in the footsteps of her great role model, Captain Marvel.

After the video game: New heroine Kamala Khan in the MCU

In the comics, Kamala Khan succeeds Carol Danvers, who will fight numerous villains with the Avengers as Captain Marvel. The 16-year-old admires Carol Danvers as a superhero and wishes one day to be just as beautiful and strong. When the opportunity presents itself, she becomes a superhero herself.

In the video game Avengers, the character of Kamala Khan is already introduced as a new playable character:

After Marvel boss Kevin Feige has already confirmed that the new characters could also play a role in future MCU films, the new series now represents a direct connection to the Captain Marvel films with Brie Larson as the title heroine.

Showrunner and writer Bisha K. Ali (“Four Weddings and One Death”) will implement the series, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (Bad Boys for Life) as well as Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and Meera Menon acting as directors. Another cast is still being sought.

BREAKING: Iman Vellani has been cast as Kamala Khan in the @disneyplus show MS. MARVEL! (@DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/nD9VXHqDUD — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) September 30, 2020

Before the new Marvel series is launched on Disney +, fans can first enjoy a reunion with Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff, and Paul Bettany as a vision in the series WandaVision. The first trailer for this was recently released.