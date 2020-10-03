One Piece: Manga is on pause for the next two weeks

Last week the 991st chapter of Eiichiro Oda’s manga epic One Piece was released. Above all, an epic battle between the pirate emperor Kaido and Akazaya made waves. For the continuation of the chapter, which ended with a nasty cliffhanger, fans now have to wait a little longer than usual. The reason for this is a two-week break in the manga.

One Piece: To be continued until mid-October

This was confirmed, as announced by the unofficial Twitter account of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, among other things, by those responsible for the series. Chapter 992 will therefore not appear today as originally planned, but only on October 16, 2020, in this year’s 46th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine.

ONE PIECE has been confirmed to have 2 breaks in a row, with series resuming in Issue #46 with Cover and Lead Color Page. The reasons stated for these breaks are Oda suddenly falling ill. https://t.co/nf0I9IPHWw — Weekly Shonen Jump (@WSJ_manga) September 30, 2020

The reason given for the two-week break is that Mangaka Eiichiro Oda suddenly fell ill and was therefore unable to work. Details were not given on this, but a small interruption is not uncommon with the release of One Piece. In the past, Oda had to interrupt his work several times due to health problems.

Furthermore complicates the COVID-19 pandemic, the publication of the manga anyway for months. Eiichiro Oda has to reduce his personal contacts to a minimum, as he announced on the official “One Piece” Twitter account. Therefore, work on the series is currently progressing more slowly than Oda intended.

The latest One Piece chapters can legally be read in this country on the Shueisha website MANGA Plus with English translation.