Rockstar Energy is giving away a game-themed car with Cyberpunk 2077 cans

Playing Cyberpunk 2077 and occasionally drinking from the right Rockstar Energy can? This works out! CD Projekt announced its cooperation with Rockstar Energy last month and presented the first elegant cans in game design, filled with the limited Samurai Cola, the standard drink, or the sugar-free version.

Shortly afterward it was revealed that the energy drink also contains a promotional code that unlocks credit in the Xbox Store. However, this is only one possible redeeming function: Apparently, the can code are also the key to a raffle for a car in the “Cyberpunk 2077” look.

Rockstar Energy lets you win Cyberpunk 2077 Auto

Those who do not unlock digital rewards such as credit or comics on the associated website with their code can win many other tangible prizes such as one of the cool SteelSeries headsets or merchandise.

Among them, however, is the splendid main prize of a 1970 Custom Mustang that shines in all the glory of the upcoming CD project role-playing game. If it had already existed in The Witcher 3 …

By the way, a Rockstar commercial shows what this damn cool car looks like:

When can I start buying cans in Germany? The special cans from Rockstar and CD Projekt are unfortunately only available in the USA and Canada for the time being. It is not yet known when and whether the limited Samurai-Cola including dashing winning codes will also take place in this country.

But we know that the title will be officially released on November 19, 2020, for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia as well as the two next-gen consoles PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S.