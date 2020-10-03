Star Wars Mos Eisley: Lego brings iconic Cantina to your home

Lego is finally fulfilling the dream of Star Wars fans, with the new LEGO Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina kit, released on October 1st, to immerse themselves in the legendary Mos Eisley Cantina from the classic “Star Wars” trilogy, just like Han once did Solo, Chewie, and Luke Skywalker.

Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi rightly noted that the Mos Eisley Cantina is a dangerous place that can get pretty rough. After all, this is the center of dark machinations in the Mos Eisley spaceport on Tatooine, where the nastiest characters in the galaxy like smugglers and bounty hunters go about their business.

And so the new Lego kit offers fans the opportunity to recreate the many classic and legendary scenes from the Skywalker saga in front of an authentic and detailed backdrop: For example, how Luke Skywalker meets the smuggler Han Solo and his co-pilot and companion Chewie and assigns him to do so, with whose Millennium Falcon to free Princess Leia from the clutches of Darth Vader and the Empire.

But you can also re-enact what is probably the most discussed scene in the saga to make it clear once and for all: who shot first? Han Solo or Greedo?

Lego kit with new and familiar characters

The Star Wars 75290 Mos Eisley Cantina Lego kit costs 349.99 EUR (RRP) and will be released on October 1st with a total of 3,187 parts as part of the Master Builder Series.

The cantina can be opened and gives a detailed look inside with the bar known from the film and the many small separèts to linger. The open model is 19 cm high, 52 cm wide and 58 cm deep.

In addition to the main part of the set, the actual cantina, the kit contains other small buildings as well as vehicles and spaceships, such as a rope back as a mount, a V-35 land speeder, and a spherical 9000 Z001 land speeder.

The set also includes a total of 21 Minifigures with well-known and cherished characters, but also seven brand-new figures that are not found anywhere else:

Luke Skywalker

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Han Solo

Chewbacca

R2-D2

C-3PO

Greedo

Ponda Baba

Dr. Evazan

Washer

Jawa

Sandtrooper

Sandtrooper Squad Leader

3x “Modal Nodes” band members

Garden

Kabe

Momaw Nadon

Kardue’sai’Malloc

Hrchek Kal Fas