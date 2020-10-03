Star Wars Squadrons: International test ratings are there, doing well

On October 2, 2020, a new one appears the Star Wars game. This is special in that we are put in the role of one or more pilots in Star Wars Squadrons. It is a first-person space combat game that grants us control of the spaceships and demands a lot.

The international test scores are here. The developers of the title can look forward to positive feedback on average.

There is one thing that players need to be clear about. The game will not be a trip to the local pony farm. Magazines like The Verge describe it as good, but very “tough”. To control such an X-Wing (next to other spaceships) has to be learned first.

Star Wars Squadrons: Overview of international test ratings

Twinfinite 90

Vandal 84

Game Informer 8.25

Jeuxvideo.com 80

Shacknews 8

IGN 8 (singleplayer)

Hobby Consoles 79

GOGconnected 75

Press start 7

GamesRadar + 70

The Metascore now amounts to 78 points, so the game is in the upper-middle segment. So, despite the fact that it’s not a full-price game, many could enjoy it.