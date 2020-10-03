Stranger Things: Season 4 Re-start of filming shows in set photos of Dustin, Nancy and Max

After the break-in filming, production of the fourth season of Stranger Things finally continues and we were able to catch a few glimpses of the set of the series immediately. Apparently, the characters go back to school.

Stranger Things 4 in the first set images

The new photos show Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), and Max (Sadie Sink) in the typical 80s clothes of the fantasy show. Dustin and Max are even suspiciously close: Has Dustin possibly given up his long-distance relationship? Or do the actors just get along particularly well?

In any case, filming will continue after the forced Corona break and the characters will be sent straight back to Hawkins High School. At least that’s what the location seems to reveal:

natalia dyer, sadie sink and gaten matarazzo on set of stranger things 4 today pic.twitter.com/eR9TuNysOD — best of stranger things (@sthingstuff) October 2, 2020

It is not yet fully known what exactly the new characters in the fourth season of “Stranger Things” will be able to do. In Hawkins alone, we will probably not stay in the fourth part, but leave the boundaries of the small town. Not least to get our beloved Chief Hopper (David Harbor) out of icy Russia. Hopper’s return was confirmed with the first trailer for the new season.

We will probably get back into the shadow world or at least have to deal with a Demogorgon. After all, the end of season 3 has already indicated that the Russians are experimenting with alien beings.

When will Stranger Things 4 be released? Unfortunately, nothing is known about a release date yet. We normally expected a release on Netflix in late 2020. The delayed filming makes a start in 2021 much more likely.