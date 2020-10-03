Super Smash Bros. Ultimate meets Minecraft in the new DLC

It may be an unfamiliar sight, but Minecraft fans will be pretty excited about the upcoming additions to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Because as new fighters, Steve, Alex, and two of the most popular mobs come into play.

Minecraft takes over Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

You will soon be able to get on your nose with some “Minecraft” characters in the beat ’em up and stir up the Nintendo universe. With a trailer, Nintendo announced the imminent arrival of the following pixelated challengers:

Steve

Alex

Enderman

zombie

This adds four selectable figures to the roster. It is not yet known whether more than this can be found. A release date or more information about the new DLC is also missing. They should not follow until tomorrow, Saturday, October 3rd at 4:30 pm German time, because then the gameplay trailer called “Battle with Steve and Alex” should be published.