With iOS 14 There Are New Emojis

Apple recently released the latest update in terms of the mobile operating system. The Apple mobile devices have all been given the new iOS 14. If you haven’t downloaded it yet, you can do it now.

Now Apple has presented the iOS 14.2 version to the first testers who can try out the next update in advance. Among other things, there is a small development here. Firmware update iOS 14.2 comes with a number of new emojis that are intended for iPhones and iPads.

66 new emojis with iOS 14.2

We can already see the new 66 emojis via Emojipedia. If you want to know which symbols you can send to your family or friends soon, you should take a look at the overview below.

First and foremost, there are two new standard faces. A laughing face that sheds a tear. So it’s crying for joy. And the second face shows a picture face with glasses, a mustache, and big eyebrows. Today a popular carnival disguises.

There is also a new hand. The hand sign comes from Italian and means ma che vuoi, which means something like “what is this about?” Or “what do you want?”.

In addition to a new emoji that represents a darkly dressed ninja, there are other symbols such as a fly or an earthworm. A screwdriver or a saw is waiting for the objects.

So far there is no information when these emojis will officially be released for everyone. But the beta test has already started. This could possibly take around 4 weeks, i.e. until the end of the current month of October in 2020.

What do you think of the emojis? Do they make sense, would you also send them? Or do some symbols miss the mark? Let us know what you think in the comments below.