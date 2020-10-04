Fast & Furious 9 starts later – because of James Bond

Fast & Furious 9 hits the brakes rather than the accelerator. Those responsible have pushed the theatrical release of the adrenaline-fueled action film back because of James Bond.

Fast & Furious 9 postponed again

According to a press release from Universal Pictures, “Fast & Furious 9” will be postponed again. The new US theatrical release has now been set from April 2, 2021, to May 28, 2021. Accordingly, the German start will also be around this date. That is another delay of almost two months.

Why was the start postponed again? The decision for the later theatrical release is probably related to “James Bond 007: No Time to Die”. Because only a few hours ago it became known that the double-zero agent will only come into action again in April 2021 instead of November 2020. Accordingly, Universal clears April so as not to create competition for one another.

John Cena creates anticipation

In addition to the established cast around Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris, this time wrestling star John Cena will take the wheel. He plays the film’s antagonist as Dom Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) brother.

Cena doesn’t miss the opportunity to increase the anticipation for the film. The “Fast & Furious” franchise is known for its action and in the new offshoot, exactly that will blow us away, as he assures on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. And not only that: he also loves the story.

“The action pushes you to the edge of your seat, but the story… If you’re a fan of the franchise, questions get answered and new questions arise. It’s the next step in the narrative. I love this thing. “ “Fast & Furious 9” is the penultimate part of the Fast saga. When the final 10th part will appear is unknown, especially after the current postponements.