Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation shows Urbosa in the first gameplay actions

For everyone who is already looking forward to Hyrule Warriors: Time of Devastation, there is now a little treat. The first screenshots show Champion Urbosa in action for the first time and thus also her impressive abilities.

Hyrule Warriors: Time of Desolation with Urbosa in action

Set a hundred years before the events of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the announced hack-and-slay video game will focus on the brave fighters who fought Ganon, such as the well-known characters Link and Zelda.

Among them, however, is Urbosa, the Recke von Gerudo, who has quite electrifying skills, as the newly released screenshots from Nintendo show. With one of her lightning strikes she is apparently able to kill several enemies at once:

Urbosa unleashes her fury on Calamity Ganon’s forces in #HyruleWarriors: Age of Calamity? Are you ready for playable Urbosa? pic.twitter.com/txWkJHahuV — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Will there be a co-op mode? Yes, you can face the hordes of opponents not only alone but also together in a two-player mode and thus save Hyrule from destruction. In addition to the Zelda and Link, there should be four other warriors to choose from.

The title will be released for Nintendo Switch on November 20, 2020. You can find more information about the game here.