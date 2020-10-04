No time to die: James Bond film release postponed to 2021

The latest James Bond flick No Time To Die takes a little more time before it hits theaters. Actually, Daniel Craig aka 007 was supposed to pick up his gun and the Aston Martin steering wheel again in November. However, we will have to wait even longer before we can see the action-adventure.

James Bond won’t return until Easter 2021

“James Bond: No Time to Die” was one of the first big blockbusters in cinema to be postponed in view of the corona pandemic. The initial April 2020 date became November 2020. Now we can wait for April again but in 2021. Those responsible have set the US start date for the upcoming 007 adventure on April 2, 2021 – that is, on time for Easter.

Too early for the cinema

With a production cost of $ 250 million, No Time To Die is not only the most expensive James Bond film of all time but also one of the most expensive feature films of this year. Those responsible do not want to take as much risk as possible in view of the corona pandemic and ensure that the costs come back through enough cinema visits.

The cinemas have reopened with Corona editions and Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” was the first big blockbuster in August to flicker back on the screens after the lockdown. An experiment for Hollywood that unfortunately failed because it turned out that it was still too early for a theatrical release even for hotly anticipated cinema productions. Because “Tenet” remains far below expectations with a current grossing of around 300 million dollars but can cover the production costs of 200 million dollars (advertising not included).

No Time to Die: Billie Eilish’s new music video

After all, the waiting time is sweetened with the newly released music video by Billie Eilish. The popular singer sings the Bond song “No Time to Die”. You can watch the video below: