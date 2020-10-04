Silent Hill 4: The Room is now available digitally on GOG!

Bit by bit, GOG is expanding its own game library to include the various Konami titles. Now Silent Hill 4: The Room has also been included in its digital PC form in the store and can be downloaded DRM-free for just 9.99 euros.

What is Silent Hill 4: The Room about?

Once you’ve cleared 5 GB of storage space and downloaded the horror game, you can slip into the role of Henry Townshend. Trapped in his apartment, he has no choice but to enter an alternative reality through a portal and find his way out of it again.

In “The Room” you experience the classic “Silent Hill” horror with nasty creatures, a creepy atmosphere, and an oppressive game world.

Minimum system requirements

Operating system : Windows 7/8/10

: Windows 7/8/10 Processor : 1.8 GHz

: 1.8 GHz RAM : 2 GB RAM

: 2 GB RAM Graphics card : 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c and 256 MB VRAM

: 3D graphics card compatible with DirectX 9.0c and 256 MB VRAM Storage space: 5 GB