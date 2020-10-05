PS5: YouTubers present consoles & games in live streams

The two pre-order phases for Sony’s upcoming PS5 were pretty bumpy. Not only did the first start surprisingly in the middle of the night, but several hundred pre-orders have also even been canceled. In addition, communication with the next-gen console was quite reluctant. But that is about to change.

This morning at 11 a.m. German time, several Japanese YouTubers had the chance to put their hands on the PS5 themselves. In addition, they were also able to present excerpts from some upcoming games such as “Astro’s Playroom”, “Balan Wonderworld”, “Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition” or Godfall.

New PlayStation 5 impressions released in live streams

The reason for this is the currently taking place YouTube Gaming Week Japan, at which the streamers with their “Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week ”promotion.

Below we have included four recordings of the live streams in the article for you, including from HikakinGames and Otojya. This gives you new insights into the PlayStation 5 and the upcoming games for the next-generation console mentioned at the beginning.

The PlayStation 5 will appear in two versions in German stores on November 19, 2020. While one model is equipped with a classic drive, this is not available with the PS5 All Digital, which therefore focuses on purely digital media.