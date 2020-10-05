Spider-Man 3: Electro Return Confirmed – Spider-Verse On The Way?

Although the COVID-19 pandemic does not even stop at the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several films have recently been postponed, those responsible are diligently working on the future of the series. One part of this is definitely Spider-Man 3 , which could become the most ambitious film to date around the friendly spider from the neighborhood.

A few days ago the news came that Jamie Foxx would return to the Marvel universe and play the villain Electro again. The actor was most recently seen in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Rise of Electro” in this role. A message that immediately made waves.

Does Spider-Man 3 open the gate to Spider-Verse?

In the meantime, as reported by Heroic Hollywood, the actor has confirmed his comeback for “Spider-Man 3 ” via his Instagram account and immediately caused a lot of speculation. In a post that has meanwhile been removed, Foxx ‘Electro faces three Spider-Men. A filter also makes the image look like a recording from the animated film ” Spider-Man: A New Universe “, in which Spider-Men from several universes had to join forces.

With “Spider-Man: Far From Home” an MCU multiverse has already been hinted at, which should be properly established with the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”. “Spider-Man 3” could expand this and give fans a live-action version of the Spider-Verse movie.

In addition, if a new deal is not concluded with Marvel, Sony could get Spider-Man out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in this way. Venom and soon Morbius as well as Spider-Woman should probably be very happy to meet the friendly spider from the neighborhood. “Spider-Man 3” is of course not officially confirmed as a live-action version of Spider-Verse with Foxx’s post.