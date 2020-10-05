Xbox Series X: lets you install parts of games to save space

We have already reported about the free memory of the Xbox Series X to install games on. After all, the operating system and important system files take up a large part of the SSD memory. How good that there will be a special feature so that you can save a lot of hard drive space on the Series X and Series S.

The cool feature lets you save a lot of space

On the new Xbox Podcast, Xbox Program Director Jason Ronald stated that Series X / S allows you to uninstall parts of games to free up space while you continue to play parts of the game you want. This is an optional feature that developers can choose to use.

“We have also made improvements to the user interface beyond the hardware to make it easier for you to manage your storage,” said Ronald. “One of the new features we’re adding, for example, is the ability to selectively uninstall various components of the game if a title supports it.” “Let’s say you’re playing a campaign as an example and then want to focus solely on multiplayer. If the developers support this, you can uninstall the campaign yourself so that you have more control over how your storage is used. So you really get the best possible use of the available storage space. “

Thus, it is actually a very useful feature that you can use according to your needs. For example, you can play the single-player campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and delete it from your hard drive after successfully completing it in order to concentrate on the multiplayer mode or Call of Duty: Warzone.

Available storage space on PS5 & Xbox Series X

The Xbox Series X has a 1 TB SSD, which ultimately has 802 GB of free space to install games on.

It seems to be a little different with the PS5. The 825 GB hard drive may have just 664 GB of free space left. However, this value has not yet been officially confirmed.