Baldur’s Gate 3 in early access will take up approximately 80GB of space

Baldur’s Gate 3 from Larian Studios will go into early access tomorrow, October 6. The game will include a lot of content with deep character creation, 16 races and subraces, and the first act of the game. But based on the requirements page on Steam, it appears that 150GB of storage is required.

On Twitter, however, Larian’s director of publishing, Michael Douse, made it clear that the size of the installation is actually ” about 80 GB ” and that the title ” doesn’t take up 150 “.

However, he added: ” We like that you have at least 150GB free because it’s only good for you .” It is possible that the final product is targeting 150GB, and the developer wants fans to know this from the start.

We will likely find out more details in the coming months as we add more content. Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming to PC and Google Stadia. Early Access will be a $ 60 version with 25 hours of total content.