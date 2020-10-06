Crash Bandicoot 4 debuts at # 1 in the UK. Beaten Star Wars: Squadrons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time and Star Wars: Squadrons were the biggest launches of the past week in the UK, ranking to the top of the weekly charts for physical sales (via GamesIndustry ).

Crash Bandicoot 4 didn’t sell as much as N.Sane Trilogy at launch in 2017, having placed 80% fewer physical copies than the collection. 82% of its sales were made on PS4.

With just 1000 copies fewer, Star Wars: Squadrons ranks second, although it hasn’t had an impressive launch with 72% lower sales than Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. 68% of Squadrons sales come from PS4.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars, in first place last week, dropped to third, followed by Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Marvel’s Avengers in fourth and fifth place. Meanwhile, Mafia: Definitive Edition and Mafia Trilogy dropped to the bottom two places.

Here is the Top 10 UK:

  1. Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
  2. Star Wars: Squadrons
  3. Super Mario 3D All-Stars
  4. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  5. Marvel’s Avengers
  6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  7. Minecraft Dungeons
  8. Minecraft (Switch)
  9. Mafia: Definitive Edition
  10. Mafia Trilogy

 

