Cyberpunk 2077 has officially reached gold status – no more postponements!

The time has come: Cyberpunk 2077 has officially transitioned to gold status. What does that mean? That there won’t be any further delays, because the ambitious role-playing game is finally completely finished and ready for publication!

Gold for Cyberpunk 2077: The game is complete

With a casual Johnny Silverhand greeting, CD Projekt officially announces via Twitter that the final copy of “Cyberpunk 2077” has now been gilded and the eagerly awaited title is actually finished. After two postponed releases and intense and unplanned crunch time , the developers have officially reached the end of the journey.

What does gold status mean exactly? Once a video game has achieved this status, the final copy of the game has been made and is ready for reproduction. At this point, development is complete and the title is waiting for its release in online shops and retailer shelves.

Cyberpunk 2077 has gone gold! 📀 See you in Night City on November 19th! pic.twitter.com/s6U266Y1fp — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 5, 2020

With this great news, nothing stands between the sci-fi game and its November 19, 2020 release for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. PS5 and Xbox Series X / S will come with a free game upgrade.