Cyberpunk 2077 in a leak that reveals the entire Night City map included in the physical edition

The full Cyberpunk 2077 map appears to have leaked online, giving us a better idea of ​​the size of the various areas that lie within and just outside Night City.

The full map is a physical map included in the retail version of the game. While it’s certainly smaller than The Witcher 3 map, the density and verticality are sure to make a difference.

A set of Cyberpunk 2077 postcards, also included in the physical version of the title, has been leaked online.

Verticality in Cyberpunk 2077 has been discussed several times over the past few months. Last year, Senior Concept Artist and Coordinator Marthe Jonkers spoke about how verticality has opened up some additional possibilities not available in The Witcher 3.

” The city is really the heart of Cyberpunk 2077. We started with very big city ideas and then went into more and more detail. We have an urban planner on the team, for example, who really helped us with the map and layout to make the city very realistic “.

” We now have this vertical exploration option that we previously didn’t have in The Witcher .”

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on November 19th on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.