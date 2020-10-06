DOOM Eternal flies thanks to Xbox Game Pass: the players increase by 10 times compared to the end of September

DOOM Eternal is now available as part of the Xbox Game Pass and the arrival of the shooter on the popular service from Microsoft has increased (and by a lot) the player base.

According to what emerged, since the title was included in the subscription service in early October, there has been a strong growth inactive players.

More specifically, as of the end of September, DOOM Eternal’s player base has grown 10 times.

This is clearly an effect of Microsoft’s acquisition of Bethesda. The Redmond giant also announced that all the company’s other titles will be available in the future from day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Doom Eternal playerbase increased more than 10 times 👀

Thanks to #XboxGamePass