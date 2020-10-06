Is Apple Arcade betting on games that will compete with AAA titles like The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild?

Apple launched the Apple Arcade subscription service about a year ago, where owners of an iPhone or iPad can access a variety of games by signing up for a subscription. Currently, the offer consists mainly of a series of fun and experimental games, yet at the moment there is no real must-have, to be clear a game like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

This statement on Apple Arcade was made by Twitter user Fudge, a person known in the world of insiders for giving a lot of information about Apple. According to reports, Apple plans to invest heavily in games and produce titles comparable to Nintendo’s Breath of the Wild.

To achieve this, games would have been made that only run on the latest hardware. That’s why a new Apple TV A12X / X would be in development. The same goes for a controller made specifically for that type of game, with support for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers as well.

Apple Arcade is getting BIG money poured into it. There are currently titles in the works that are aiming to rival the likes of Breath of the Wild, which is why new A12X/Z AppleTV, "A14X-like" AppleTV, and Controller are in the works. Some games will require A13 and up to run 💁🏼‍♀️ — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 3, 2020

Obviously, take the news with due precautions as it is still a rumor.