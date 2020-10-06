Minecraft Dungeons is about to receive cross-play and the Howling Peaks DLC

After May launch, Minecraft Dungeons of Mojang has seen the release of two paid DLC packs, or Jungle Awakens and Creeping Winter. However, even more content and features are on the way. The developer has confirmed that cross-play between Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC players will launch in November.

Another DLC titled Howling Peaks will arrive in December. Along with new mountainous environments, players can expect new enemies, new gear, and more.

In Minecraft related news, we learned that the new Caves & Cliffs update will expand the game’s cubic world in the summer of 2021.

