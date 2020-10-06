Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokémon shield for cheap 229 euros, save now at Otto!

The online mail-order company Otto currently has a particularly cool offer for all Nintendo and Pokémon fans or those who want to become one.

You can currently purchase a Nintendo Switch Lite, including a Pokémon shield and a small Pokémon figure (starter of the 8th generation) for a cheap 229 euros.

Otto offer: save now on the Nintendo Switch Lite! This is a special offer of the week that started this Monday. This package is only available in this form from Otto and only for this week. This also has the advantage that you can make use of the popular Otto installment payment. So you can buy the console today and pay it off in 12 months, for example, by paying around 21 euros per month. If that is an alternative to buying it now, Otto is the right place for you. If you want to find out more about Pokémon Shield, read our review of the game, which we link to here: